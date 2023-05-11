'strange bedfellows'

Nigeria: The Buhari-Tinubu alliance that trumped all competition

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on Thursday, 11 May 2023 11:48
APC party convention in Abuja
APC party's new presidential candidate Bola Tinubu shakes hands with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari during the party's convention in Abuja, Nigeria June 7, 2022. Nigeria's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu had long nursed a desire to be Nigeria's president, an ambition that fuelled the alliance between them. Can the APC outlive the Tinubu-Buhari collaboration.

This is the story of a politically-engineered solution to Nigeria’s zoning issue: The creation of the APC, a dominant party that managed to enshrine powerful leaders from both north and south in one coalition… exactly what the once-ruling PDP had failed to do.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics