African start-ups that will revolutionise health

This is part 6 of a 9-part series

Pharmacy Marts (Egypt)

Streamlining the drug supply chain

The Egyptian pharmaceutical market is the fastest growing in Africa and accounts for 20% of the sector’s sales on the continent. However, the supply chain for pharmacies remains weak. This is what promptedAhmed Kadous to create Pharmacy Marts in 2021.

The start-up is the first digital platform in Egypt to connect pharmacies and suppliers. It allows pharmacies to compare prices between several suppliers in order to secure stock at the lowest cost.

The company also allows pharmacies short on funds to obtain products and only pay for them once they have been sold. With a $1m fundraising round in 2022, the company’s growth has accelerated. It says it has 17 million customers, and investment funds such as Oui Capital and Camel Ventures are supporting it.

Datapathology (Morocco)

A remedy for medical