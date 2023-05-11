SHOWDOWN

Ghana: Opposition NDC presidential polls in limbo over injunction notice

By Kent Mensah

Posted on Thursday, 11 May 2023 15:03
On Saturday (13 May), Ghana’s largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to hold a crucial poll to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 election. However, Kwabena Duffuor – contesting to become the flagbearer – has gone to court to place an injunction on the exercise alleging discrepancies in the voter’s register. 

The 80-year-old hopeful is seeking three judicial reliefs:

  • A declaration that the photo album register of the party, as the primary document for conducting the internal election, is incomplete and inaccurate.
  • An order directing the party to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate photo album register for all presidential aspirants at least five weeks ahead of the election for verification.
  • An injunction restraining the party from conducting the election pending compliance with the second relief.
