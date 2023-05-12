Nigeria: Inside Otedola’s battles with Dangote, Elumelu and Adenuga 

Kenya: What’s creating conflict over water and land usage in Mount Forest Reserve
A succession of battering droughts starting in late 2020 in the Horn of Africa region brought mass internal movement and displacement, particularly ... within Kenya’s Mount Kenya Forest Reserve, despite relief from this May’s early rains. Many herders were forced to forge far from home in search of water and pastures for their animals. But the woes of the reserve are not only due to climate change, but to practices that have eroded the land’s ecological system.