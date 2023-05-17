The end of the UN’s mission Minusma in Mali?

The deafening sound of vuvuzelas almost drowns out the speeches of members of the pro-Russian collective Yerewolo-Debout on the margins, gathered to demand Minusma’s departure. On 28 April, the amphitheatre of the Palais de la Culture in Bamako filled up to join the movement led by Adama Ben Diarra, known as Ben the Brain. Amidst Russian flags and “Down with Minusma” banners, a blue helmet is burning.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In