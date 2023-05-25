“This year, the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Polisario Front takes place in a particular context: the resumption of the armed struggle,” said Bouchraya Hamoudi Bayoune, prime minister of SADR and chairman of the national committee in charge of organising the festivities. In doing so, however, Bayoune neglected a key topic: the open succession of Brahim Ghali; and for good reason.

