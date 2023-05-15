stalling plot

Zimbabwe: Opposition MDC-T tries to delay the polls

By The Africa Report

Posted on May 15, 2023 13:19

© File photo of Douglas Mwonzora, leader of oppsotion party MDC-T(AFP photo/Jekesai Njikizana).
File photo of Douglas Mwonzora, leader of oppsotion party MDC-T(AFP photo/Jekesai Njikizana).

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has attempted to delay the country’s polls by challenging the delimitation report at the courts on the premise that it is a flawed and unconstitutional document.

But his bid flopped on 8 May after the country’s Constitutional Court quashed it for lack of merit.

The country’s elections are expected in July or August. Different legal experts and election think tanks have poked holes in the delimitation report, saying the formula used by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for variations in voter numbers is wrong, while it also failed to take into account the country’s census figures.

In an interview, Mwonzora tells The Africa Report that he is not satisfied with the Constitutional Court ruling.

