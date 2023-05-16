In Kinshasa, senior as well as rank-and-file politicians continue to speak in complete disapproval of the regional force. Tshisekedi has warned that if the results of the force aren’t satisfactory, it will have to leave DRC territory as soon as next month. The DRC government has also lobbied and got approval to deploy the Southern African Development Community (SADC) force to restore peace and security in the eastern part of the DRC.

Like any diplomatic document, the 18-page agreement touches many issues, even those of less significance, but also offers less clarity or is silent on what have been the most contentious issues. That includes political dialogue with various rebel groups and the handling of the M23 rebel group, whose rapid advances last year led to the creation of the regional force. Below is what the agreement does and doesn’t say.

1. Mandate

Perhaps the most unambiguous