Nigeria’s Fubara: Wanted in Abuja, honoured in Rivers 

“The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear in this alert are wanted by the EFCC. Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere, officials of the Rivers State Government, are wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office to the tune of N117bn [$254m].”

