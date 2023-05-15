UN: Moura massacre in Mali left ‘at least 500 dead’

By Manon Laplace

Posted on May 15, 2023 13:59

© Two of Fama’s military vehicles spotted in the tri-border region of Gourma, in January 2021. FREDERIC PETRY/Hans Lucas via AFP
Two of Fama’s military vehicles spotted in the tri-border region of Gourma, in January 2021. FREDERIC PETRY/Hans Lucas via AFP

More than a year after the Malian army and Wagner’s mercenaries raided the village, a damning report by the United Nations shows a very heavy human toll. According to the UN, women and children are among the victims.

The Malian army and its Russian paramilitary group Wagner executed hundreds of civilians in Moura, a small town in central Mali, between 27 and 31 March 2022. This was the conclusion investigators reached, along with several other media outlets and human rights organisations a few days after events, based on the testimony of survivors and local sources.

