UN: Moura massacre in Mali left ‘at least 500 dead’

The Malian army and its Russian paramilitary group Wagner executed hundreds of civilians in Moura, a small town in central Mali, between 27 and 31 March 2022. This was the conclusion investigators reached, along with several other media outlets and human rights organisations a few days after events, based on the testimony of survivors and local sources.

