Gifted & Black

Ghana-UK: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s figurative Black portraiture

By Nicolas Michel

Posted on May 19, 2023 13:19

© Artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at the Visual Art Awards, London, 2016. John Phillips/Getty Images via AFP
Artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at the Visual Art Awards, London, 2016. John Phillips/Getty Images via AFP

After showing at the Tate, this painter is being welcomed by the Guggenheim, where 70 of her works are showcased.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Falmouth College of Arts, and the Royal Academy Schools, this Ghanaian artist was noticed in the early 2000s, long before she finished her studies.

After exhibiting in Geneva and Cape Town, she joined the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York in 2010 and soon afterwards was the subject of major monographic exhibitions at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 2015, the Haus der Kunst in Munich, also in 2015, the Kunsthalle in Basel, Switzerland, 2016 and the Moderna Museet in Stockholm, 2021.

Black portrait

Honoured with several international awards, including the Future Generation award from the Pinchuk Art Centre in Kiev in 2012 and Carnegie award in Pittsburgh in 2018, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye exhibited at the Ghana Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale.

The artist has also won over the art market. According to Artprice, the proceeds of Yiadom-Boakye’s works

