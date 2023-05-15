South Africa faces ‘consequences’ over alleged arms sales to Russia

Nigeria: Walé Oyéjidé’s Bravo, Burkina! feature film makes an impact
Nigerian-born American filmmaker, designer and all-around creative Walé Oyéjidé was at the Sundance Film Festival in January for the premiere ... of his feature length debut film. Bravo, Burkina! is a lyrical allegory set in both Burkina Faso and Italy about a boy who leaves his tiny village to start over in a small Italian city and then travels back in time decades later to connect with what he had lost while away. Oyéjidé wrote, produced, directed, edited and contributed music to the project.