dried tears

Nigeria: ‘Weep No More,’ Alex Otti set to assume duty as Abia governor

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 15, 2023 15:10

© Nigeria Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti (Photo: twitter)
Nigeria Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti (Photo: twitter)

Alex Otti will require more than a painstaking and elaborate layout of master plans to confront the problems bedevilling Abia State.

In 2015, Otti nearly became the governor of Abia State. A Court of Appeal had declared him the rightful winner of the governorship election in the state. However, the Supreme Court reversed the decision and reinstated Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor.

Four years later, Otti ran for governor again and finished third, behind Governor Ikpeazu and Uche Ogah, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ MORE Nigeria: Will Tinubu’s attempt to install parliamentary leadership backfire? 

His third attempt ended in victory after he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and Ikpeazu’s man, Okey Ahiwe.

Otti participated in the two previous elections on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). For the 2023 election, he defected to the Labour Party.

Analysts attribute Otti’s victory to the Peter Obi-inspired Labour Party wave in Southeast Nigeria, but the Abia governor-elect insists he had the capacity to win the election.

“In 2015 when I ran

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Angélique Kidjo (Image TAR)

Coffee With

Angélique Kidjo, an encounter beyond space and time Fresh from winning the prestigious Polar Music Prize, the Benin-born singer tells The Africa Report what motivates her to cross cultural divides in he...
© A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting Russia’s para military mercenaries ‘Wagner Group’ reading : “Wagner Group – Russian knights” on a building’s wall in Belgrade, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)

Cracking down

Premium badgeUS sanctions Wagner commander in Mali in latest crackdown on Russian mercenary operations in Africa The US government slapped new sanctions on Russia’s Wagner Group on 25 May, putting African nations on notice that working with the Kremlin-linked mer...
© Liberia’s NEC civic & voter education agents informing eligible voters in their communities to register using Liberia’s 1st Biometric Voter Registration system on 18 March 2023 (photo: twitter)

checks & balances

Premium badgeLiberia ends voter registration amid cases of voter trucking and irregularities  The national elections commission ended its voter registration on 11 May for the general election scheduled for 10 October. But the process was not wi...
© Ani Kayode Somtochukwu author of ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’

revolutionary literature

Premium badgeNigeria: Cassava Republic presents ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’ Twice a month, we bring you an excerpt from a book to be published by the Nigeria-based Cassava Republic, a renowned publisher on the continent, leadi...