Nigeria: ‘Weep No More,’ Alex Otti set to assume duty as Abia governor

In 2015, Otti nearly became the governor of Abia State. A Court of Appeal had declared him the rightful winner of the governorship election in the state. However, the Supreme Court reversed the decision and reinstated Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor.

Four years later, Otti ran for governor again and finished third, behind Governor Ikpeazu and Uche Ogah, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His third attempt ended in victory after he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and Ikpeazu’s man, Okey Ahiwe.

Otti participated in the two previous elections on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). For the 2023 election, he defected to the Labour Party.

Analysts attribute Otti’s victory to the Peter Obi-inspired Labour Party wave in Southeast Nigeria, but the Abia governor-elect insists he had the capacity to win the election.

Since 2015, Alex Otti have been winning the Governorship election in Abia, but PDP have been using Obingwa LGA results to rig it.



Thank God for BVAS..



BVAS made it possible this time. — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) March 22, 2023

