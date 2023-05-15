kuti legend

Nigeria: Seun Kuti live at Third Mainland Bridge

By Dami Ajayi

Posted on May 15, 2023 13:01

© Nigerian musician Seun Kuti performs on stage during the Nice’s Jazz Festival on July 18, 2018 in Nice, southeastern France. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
Nigerian musician Seun Kuti performs on stage during the Nice’s Jazz Festival on July 18, 2018 in Nice, southeastern France. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

Social media was animated over the weekend when a video of Seun Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, of him assaulting a police officer surfaced

As with most short video clips, there is no clear information about the date and time of the recording. Here is what is clear from the circulating video: there was a traffic incident. A police van ran into Kuti’s luxury SUV on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Kuti and his partner got out of the vehicle. They did not appear to be physically harmed at the time. An irate Kuti, clad in a red blouse and lavish neck jewellery, intruded the personal space of a genuflecting police officer who seemed concerned about the welfare of the Kutis. A verbally aggressive Kuti eventually slapped the officer’s face.

Arrest but nowhere to be found…

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, then ordered Kuti’s arrest. Police officers reportedly went to his place of residence and the Afrika Shrine, the night-club run by his family, to enforce this order, but he was nowhere to be found.

Prominent lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, has confirmed that Kuti has retained his services and that the musician presented himself to the police on Monday.

More Politics

© Angélique Kidjo (Image TAR)

Coffee With

Angélique Kidjo, an encounter beyond space and time Fresh from winning the prestigious Polar Music Prize, the Benin-born singer tells The Africa Report what motivates her to cross cultural divides in he...
© A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting Russia’s para military mercenaries ‘Wagner Group’ reading : “Wagner Group – Russian knights” on a building’s wall in Belgrade, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)

Cracking down

Premium badgeUS sanctions Wagner commander in Mali in latest crackdown on Russian mercenary operations in Africa The US government slapped new sanctions on Russia’s Wagner Group on 25 May, putting African nations on notice that working with the Kremlin-linked mer...
© Liberia’s NEC civic & voter education agents informing eligible voters in their communities to register using Liberia’s 1st Biometric Voter Registration system on 18 March 2023 (photo: twitter)

checks & balances

Premium badgeLiberia ends voter registration amid cases of voter trucking and irregularities  The national elections commission ended its voter registration on 11 May for the general election scheduled for 10 October. But the process was not wi...
© Ani Kayode Somtochukwu author of ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’

revolutionary literature

Premium badgeNigeria: Cassava Republic presents ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’ Twice a month, we bring you an excerpt from a book to be published by the Nigeria-based Cassava Republic, a renowned publisher on the continent, leadi...