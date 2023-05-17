mounting tension

Ethiopia’s Oromia region at risk of full-blown conflict amid stalled negotiations for peace

By Samuel Getachew

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 17, 2023 14:54

© A man takes part in celebrations for the return of the formerly banned anti-government group the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at Mesquel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 15, 2018. (Photo by MIchael TEWELDE / AFP)
A man takes part in celebrations for the return of the formerly banned anti-government group the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at Mesquel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 15, 2018. (Photo by MIchael TEWELDE / AFP)

In the aftermath of the peace deal signed in Tigray, over in the heart of Ethiopia’s most populous state, Oromia Region, a fierce battle continues to rage between the Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which the federal government calls “Shene” and declared as a terrorist organisation in 2021.

With more than 40 million people calling the region home, the stakes are high and tensions are mounting as the conflict escalates and the fate of the Oromia Region hangs in the balance. The OLA, a self-proclaimed rebel group, is determined to fight for its cause of ensuring the right of self-determination of Oromos.

In 2018, the rebel group made its way to Ethiopia following a historic peace deal signed in Asmara, Eritrea, between the Abiy Ahmed-led administration and the Oromo Liberation Front, its political wing. The agreement paved the way for the group to participate peacefully in the country’s political transition to democracy.

Its arrival marked a significant turning point in Ethiopia’s then-rejuvenated political landscape with a new Prime Minister at its helm. Despite initial scepticism and concerns about the group’s intentions, many saw the move as a way to end a dead-lock after

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© South African President Cyril Ramaphosaat the Union Buildings in Pretoria on February 28, 2023. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)

saving face

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace plan – genius or joke? South Africa, in league with several African nations, says it’s finalising a peace mission to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
© Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (l) walks alongside Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) at Khartoum Airport during a welcome ceremony on January 26, 2023. (Photo by – / AFP)

BALANCING ACT

Premium badgeWhy Ethiopia’s Abiy opts for neutrality in Sudan’s war of the generals Just five days after Sudan’s rival generals started their war on 15 April, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dismissed what he called “false allega...
© An armoured Minusma vehicle on patrol in Timbuktu, 9 December 2021. FLORENT VERGNES/AFP

creating tension

Premium badgeAfter Moura report, Malian government accuses UN of ‘espionage’ In a statement issued on 13 May, the Malian transitional authorities announced the opening of a judicial investigation into “attacks upon the external...
© Artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at the Visual Art Awards, London, 2016. John Phillips/Getty Images via AFP

Gifted & Black

Premium badgeGhana-UK: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s figurative Black portraiture After showing at the Tate, this painter is being welcomed by the Guggenheim, where 70 of her works are showcased.