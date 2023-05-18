Invite spite

Zimbabwe: Continued incarceration of opposition leaders could affect Commonwealth bid

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 18, 2023 08:20

© Zimbabwe opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, speaks to the press after his release on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, on September 2, 2020. – Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume and award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were granted bail on September 2, 2020 at their fourth attempt after being detained in July for calling for protests. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
Zimbabwe opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, speaks to the press after his release on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, on September 2, 2020. – Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume and award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were granted bail on September 2, 2020 at their fourth attempt after being detained in July for calling for protests. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government regards the continued invitations to attend state functions in the United Kingdom as a sign that it can be readmitted to the Commonwealth.

In November 2021, President Mnangagwa attended the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, becoming the first Zimbabwean leader to be invited to the United Kingdom since Zimbabwe’s isolation.

Early this month, the invitation to attend the coronation of British monarch King Charles III elated Mnangagwa’s government as this was viewed as an opportunity to mend the country’s estranged relations with their former coloniser.

But rights groups say the continued incarceration of opposition leaders like Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala, and the recent conviction of Transform Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere among others is likely to diminish the country’s chances of getting re-admitted into the Commonwealth.

READ MORE Pretty Yende and Tiwa Savage to sing at Charles III coronation

Zimbabwe seeks to rejoin the Commonwealth two decades after it formally terminated its membership from the grouping on 7

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Moussa Faki Mahamat (1st L), Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), and Azali Assoumani (C), Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Comoros’ President look at a photo exhibition during the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on May 25, 2023.

new cold war?

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Uni...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. (RSF screen grab via Twitter/Reuters)

regional spectators

Premium badgeSudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst The fighting continues in Sudan, where generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, have been in open conflict since 15 April. ...
© Producer and cameraman for Somalia’s controversial ‘Arday’ TV series, Ahmed Farah.

in the cross hairs

Premium badgeSomalia: New TV series ‘Arday’ draws ire for ‘violating’ Islamic values There has been a lot of public criticism and outcry about the television show Arday (student in Somali) – a number of civil society organisations hav...