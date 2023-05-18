Zimbabwe: Continued incarceration of opposition leaders could affect Commonwealth bid

In November 2021, President Mnangagwa attended the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, becoming the first Zimbabwean leader to be invited to the United Kingdom since Zimbabwe’s isolation.

Early this month, the invitation to attend the coronation of British monarch King Charles III elated Mnangagwa’s government as this was viewed as an opportunity to mend the country’s estranged relations with their former coloniser.

But rights groups say the continued incarceration of opposition leaders like Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala, and the recent conviction of Transform Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere among others is likely to diminish the country’s chances of getting re-admitted into the Commonwealth.

Zimbabwe seeks to rejoin the Commonwealth two decades after it formally terminated its membership from the grouping on 7