10 years on

Sarkozy on trial for alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign?

By Damien Glez

Posted on May 16, 2023 14:59

© By Damien Glez
By Damien Glez

While investigators have completed their inquiry into suspicions of Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s first presidential campaign, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office wants the former president to be tried.

The French political scene is buzzing with the rumour that Nicolas Sarkozy is dreaming of replacing an Elisabeth Borne, whom rumours speculate is “burnt out,” at Matignon after the forced passage of the pension reform.

READ MORE Libya campaign funding: Nicolas Sarkozy is back in court

If the former President of the Republic has trouble getting used to retirement, the judiciary is not hanging up its boots any more than he is. Emmanuel Macron is not unaware of the swords of Damocles hanging over the head of the putative prime ministerial candidate, such as the so-called “eavesdropping” case – a decision by the Paris Court of Appeal on 17 May – or the Bygmalion scandal, the appeal of which is due to be heard in November…

Bad habits

Another procedure reminds Sarko of his bad habits. In 2012, a few months after the death of Muammar Gaddafi, the investigative website Médiapart published a handwritten note attributed to the former head of Libyan foreign intelligence Moussa Koussa, suggesting that, one year before the 2007 French presidential election, the Gaddafi had promised the right-wing candidate €50m ($54m) for his campaign. Sarkozy later won the election and the Libyan pest was received in France, with great pomp and circumstance, during the first year of his lone presidential term.

READ MORE Libya-Lebanon: Hannibal Gaddafi ends his silence

After a 10-year investigation into Libya, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Malaysia, tens of thousands of pages of proceedings, and 13 indictments – those of Sarkozy in 2018 and 2020 – the final indictment of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) requested, on 10 May, Sarkozy’s referral to the criminal court, to be tried for “concealment of embezzlement of Libyan public funds, passive corruption, illegal financing of an electoral campaign, and criminal association with a view to committing an offence punishable by 10 years’ imprisonment.” Regarding the Médiapart document, the accused said: “Everyone knows that it is a fake.”

10 years on

Moving forward, 11 other defendants are expected to take the stand, including former French ministers Claude Guéant, Brice Hortefeux, and Eric Woerth; former senior French official Thierry Gaubert; Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, and Franco-Algerian middleman Alexandre Djouhri.

READ MORE On this day: 20 October 2011, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi is killed

This judicial case, now 10 years removed from the “Libyan Spring,” is being followed closely in Africa. In the north and south of the continent, some nostalgic supporters of the pan-Africanist leader consider his fall as a plot and the chaos of Libya as a contributing source of the security crisis in the Sahel.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Opinion

Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner in Nigeria’s presidential election

nail biter

Nigeria: Will Tinubu be sworn in on Monday? There is no doubt that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and current president-elect, is a master strategist and natural born winner who has al...
© File photo of pylons that carry electricity from a coal fired power station in Hwange, Zimbabwe. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

unenlightened

Premium badgeSouth Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe: Blackouts to total darkness? To observers, it’s incomprehensible that countries with active perennial waterways – via Zambezi River – teeter on the verge of energy poverty.
© By Damien Glez

pulling all stops

Zimbabwe: A strategic presidential pardon? With less than three months left to the general elections, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to grant clemency to nearly one-fifth o...
© Members of the Ethiopian diaspora, the largest outside of Ethiopia in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

People power

America’s African diaspora: An unmatched advantage in the soft power competition for influence The soft power competition for political and business influence in Africa has never been so fierce.