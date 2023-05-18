economic reform

Senegal: The conditions behind its $1.8bn IMF package

By Yara Rizk

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 18, 2023 11:07

© Kristalina Georgieva and Macky Sall. Facebook Presidency Senegal
Kristalina Georgieva and Macky Sall. Facebook Presidency Senegal

The Senegalese government must work on debt and governance after agreeing on a 36-month aid package

An extended credit facility (ECF) of $1.526bn (SDR 1.132 billion and 350% of quota) combined with the resilience and sustainability facility (RSF) of $327.1m (SDR 242.7 million and 75% of quota), will help boost the Senegalese economy in the run-up to presidential elections in nine months.

But to benefit from this aid, which is to be spread out over 36 months, the IMF expects the Senegalese government to engage in reforms to reduce debt vulnerabilities through fiscal consolidation, strengthening governance and the framework for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and achieving more inclusive and job-rich growth as outlined in the Fund’s report on 11 May.

Senegal’s debt is close to 70% of the national GDP. During a meeting in Dakar between the head of the IMF mission, Edward Gemayel, and the minister of finance and budget, Mamadou Moustapha Ba, the Senegalese

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Sasol in Secunda

AHEAD OF THE CURVE? 

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Sasol debt plans improve long-term sustainability Sasol will not have material debt maturities until 2026 – giving the company breathing room amidst a high interest rates environment, says ratings age...
© Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Chewing Gum and Walking

Premium badgeKenya Airways-South Africa JV is step towards pan-African airline, says CEO Kilavuka National airlines in Kenya and South Africa can make progress towards their plan for a pan-African airline while the search for new investors in Kenya...
The Ivorian headquarters of the pan-African bank Ecobank in Abidjan on 18 September 2017. © SIA KAMBOU/AFP

digital evolution

Premium badge‘Mobile banking is our future’, says Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori Ecobank’s future lies in digital payments – a strategy that challenges the traditional commercial banking business, but consolidates growth, the bank ...
In Morocco, KFC has announced ten openings to reach 35 outlets by the end of 2023. © KFC MAROC

finger lickin good

Premium badgeIn Morocco, KFC confirms its appetite for Africa With 10 new stores announced for 2023, American fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is on schedule for its expansion efforts throughout Morocco.