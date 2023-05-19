Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia signals liberalisation drive

The Ethiopian central bank, the National Bank of Ethiopia, issued its first mobile money service licence last week to Safaricom – Kenya’s largest mobile network operator – a tell-tale sign that further liberalisation is on the horizon.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In