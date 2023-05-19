opening up

Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia signals liberalisation drive

By Harry Clynch

Posted on May 19, 2023 08:30

© A Safaricom Ethiopia shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A Safaricom Ethiopia shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The Ethiopian central bank, the National Bank of Ethiopia, issued its first mobile money service licence last week to Safaricom – Kenya’s largest mobile network operator – a tell-tale sign that further liberalisation is on the horizon.

