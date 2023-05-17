Alawite legacy

Morocco: The monarchy and the mystery of Moulay El Hassan

By Fadwa Islah

Posted on May 17, 2023 14:04

© Moulay El Hassan (photo: @M_RoyalFamily)
Moulay El Hassan (photo: @M_RoyalFamily)

What do we know about the Crown Prince, who turned 20 on 8 May? Apart from a few general facts about his education at the Royal College and  at the UM6P, not much. Nothing about his political ideals, his temperament, his ambitions or his relationship with his father, King Mohammed VI.

On 17 April, King Mohammed VI was crossing the enormous prayer hall of the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca to take his place during the traditional religious vigil of Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), broadcast live on the national television channel. However, a brief but symbolic incident interrupted the tranquillity of the Ramadan evening.

Ahmed Toufiq, the minister of endowments and Islamic affairs, who is well-versed in court customs, took a few steps ahead of the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan. Perhaps he was caught up in the whirlwind of fervour and excitement surrounding the organisation of this event celebrated throughout the kingdom. Even so, it was a protocol mishap that the eldest son of the sovereign quickly rectified, in front of millions of Moroccans gathered in front of their television sets. With a courteous yet firm gesture, the young prince put the unwavering minister

