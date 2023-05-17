Cocaine trafficking in Côte d’Ivoire of interest to US DEA

By Jeune Afrique

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 17, 2023 08:56

© Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in White Plains, New York, on April 24, 2021. KENA BETANCUR/AFP
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in White Plains, New York, on April 24, 2021. KENA BETANCUR/AFP

The ongoing cocaine case in Côte d’Ivoire has resulted in arrests and incarcerations. Now, the US wants to play ball.

The Ivorian investigation that led to the dismantling in April 2022 of a cocaine trafficking operation between South America and Europe, via Côte d’Ivoire, has been closed by the economic and financial criminal division of the Abidjan-Plateau court of first instance.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Moussa Faki Mahamat (1st L), Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), and Azali Assoumani (C), Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Comoros’ President look at a photo exhibition during the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on May 25, 2023.

new cold war?

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Uni...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. (RSF screen grab via Twitter/Reuters)

regional spectators

Premium badgeSudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst The fighting continues in Sudan, where generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, have been in open conflict since 15 April. ...
© Producer and cameraman for Somalia’s controversial ‘Arday’ TV series, Ahmed Farah.

in the cross hairs

Premium badgeSomalia: New TV series ‘Arday’ draws ire for ‘violating’ Islamic values There has been a lot of public criticism and outcry about the television show Arday (student in Somali) – a number of civil society organisations hav...