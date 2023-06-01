seeking shelter

By 2050, one in two climate migrants will be African, study shows

By Marie Toulemonde

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 1, 2023 07:54

In 2022, climate-related disasters caused an additional 7.4 million internally displaced people in sub-Saharan Africa; a record number that could continue to grow in the absence of concrete mitigation measures.

The figures are alarming – by 2050, one in two internal climate migrants will be African, according to World Bank forecasts. In 2022, for the first time in sub-Saharan Africa, climate-related disasters caused almost as many internal displacements as conflict, which is also on the rise.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Higher coal prices create greater scope for renewable energy projects, Standard Bank says. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Load Sharing

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Standard Bank, Liberty, Old Mutual’s AIIM to lift renewable investments South Africa’s financial sector is moving to accelerate investment in renewables as coal-reliant national utility Eskom remains unable to ensure a rel...
© Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

sabotage claims

Premium badgeZimbabwe: President Mnangagwa blames business for currency chaos President Mnangagwa has blamed the recent local currency devaluation on businesses taking advantage of cheap foreign currency and sabotaging the gover...
© Sami Mainich (photo: supplied)

‘Africa led by Africans’

Premium badgeDow’s Sami Mainich places trust in African talents Since being appointed president of Dow’s Africa operations in late February, Sami Mainich has been on the lookout for partnership opportunities across...

drawn-out battle

Premium badgeNigeria Air fuels stand-off between Hadi Sirika, Allen Onyema A surprise announcement of Nigeria Air’s demonstration flight by Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister who served under ex-president Muhammadu Buha...