empty promises

Kenya: Slow importation of duty-free maize sinks hopes of lower flour prices

By Victor Abuso

Posted on May 16, 2023 12:57

© Maize flour seen on the shelves at the Quick mart Lavington in Nairobi, January 24, 2019.
Maize flour seen on the shelves at the Quick mart Lavington in Nairobi, January 24, 2019.

Kenyans will now be forced to wait longer for a drop in the price of maize flour following the slow importation of the duty-free grain.

Two months to the end of the gazetted period to import cheap maize, it has surfaced that traders have only been able to import 48,000tn against the expected 500,000tn.

More Politics

© A view of the newly-commissioned Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

distribution details

Premium badgeWill Dangote’s Refinery solve Nigeria’s fuel consumption problems? President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, the world’s largest single-train refinery, on 22 May in Lagos am...
© Angélique Kidjo (Image TAR)

Coffee With

Angélique Kidjo, an encounter beyond space and time Fresh from winning the prestigious Polar Music Prize, the Benin-born singer tells The Africa Report what motivates her to cross cultural divides in he...
© A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting Russia’s para military mercenaries ‘Wagner Group’ reading : “Wagner Group – Russian knights” on a building’s wall in Belgrade, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)

Cracking down

Premium badgeUS sanctions Wagner commander in Mali in latest crackdown on Russian mercenary operations in Africa The US government slapped new sanctions on Russia’s Wagner Group on 25 May, putting African nations on notice that working with the Kremlin-linked mer...
© Liberia’s NEC civic & voter education agents informing eligible voters in their communities to register using Liberia’s 1st Biometric Voter Registration system on 18 March 2023 (photo: twitter)

checks & balances

Premium badgeLiberia ends voter registration amid cases of voter trucking and irregularities  The national elections commission ended its voter registration on 11 May for the general election scheduled for 10 October. But the process was not wi...