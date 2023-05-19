nuclear reaction

SA-Russia: Duduzile Zuma, super-influencer for the Kremlin?

By Romain Chanson

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 19, 2023 09:21

Duduzile Zuma (pictured here in April 2022), daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, is known for her outrageous tweets. ©PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL/AFP.
Duduzile Zuma (pictured here in April 2022), daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, is known for her outrageous tweets. ©PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL/AFP.

The daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma has been identified as a cog in a pro-Russian and pro-Putin campaign on Twitter.

“MY President, President Putin Has Balls of Steel Unlike Your South African ‘President’, Who Is A Puppet To The West, Cyril Ramaphosa!” This tweet by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sums up the “editorial line” of the former South African head of state’s daughter on social media.

Capital letters, a declaration of love for Vladimir Putin, hatred for Cyril Ramaphosa and crude vocabulary… Duduzile Zuma is the archetypal “troll” – she adopts a provocative position to increase her audience and impose her point of view on her 238,500 followers. But since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, her tweets have taken on a different dimension. Is this agitator an agent of the Kremlin?

READ MORE Russia-Africa: From Kemi Seba to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the continent’s pro-Putin ‘influencers’

A few days after the start of the war, a global digital campaign unfurled the hashtags #IStandWithPutin or #IStandWithRussia on social networks. Research institutes such as the Atlantic Council’s

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Moussa Faki Mahamat (1st L), Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), and Azali Assoumani (C), Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Comoros’ President look at a photo exhibition during the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on May 25, 2023.

new cold war?

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Uni...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. (RSF screen grab via Twitter/Reuters)

regional spectators

Premium badgeSudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst The fighting continues in Sudan, where generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, have been in open conflict since 15 April. ...
© Producer and cameraman for Somalia’s controversial ‘Arday’ TV series, Ahmed Farah.

in the cross hairs

Premium badgeSomalia: New TV series ‘Arday’ draws ire for ‘violating’ Islamic values There has been a lot of public criticism and outcry about the television show Arday (student in Somali) – a number of civil society organisations hav...