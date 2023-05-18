mobile money race

Ethiopia: Telebirr given headstart over M-Pesa

By Fred Harter

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 18, 2023 09:48

Government measures give Ethiotelecom’s mobile money offering, Telebirr, a boost as Safaricom’s M-Pesa gets the green light in Ethiopia

Confusion reigned at petrol stations in Addis Ababa in April as long queues formed outside forecourts. The reason – a new policy suddenly dictated that all fuel payments had to be made using Telebirr, the mobile money service of state provider Ethiotelecom. Drivers were left scrambling to sign up.

The rule change was introduced overnight and with little warning. Last week, the reason for its sudden launch became apparent after Safaricom was finally granted a license to operate its mobile money service, M-Pesa, in the country.

READ MORE Ethiopia: Iceaddis, Mastercard Foundation partner on e-commerce start-ups

Ethiopia’s government has taken several measures to give Telebirr a headstart over M-Pesa , fearing state-owned Ethiotelecom could be gobbled up by the nimbler Safaricom. The move at the petrol pumps was the latest – and the most drastic.

No more monopoly

Safaricom won Ethiopia’s first-ever private telecoms license in May 2021, paying $850m and ending

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, in Paris on 10 November 2021. © Damien Grenon for JA

leverage accelerator

Premium badgeAfDB tackles climate change at annual meeting in Sharm al-Sheikh More than 4,000 people have travelled to Egypt to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and ...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

money matters

Premium badgeAfrican Debt: Three proposals to reform the SDR system Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), shares insights on new proposa...
© Tanger Alliance’s TC3 Terminal at Tanger Med

undeniable asset

Premium badgeMorocco: New phase of development to boost economic growth The recent slowdown of economic growth in Morocco has spurred a change of tack by the government – which means a pivot towards courting the private se...