Tigray turbulence

Ethiopia peace deal offers Tigrayans hope but dilemmas persist

By Abel Tesfaye

Posted on May 22, 2023 09:04

File photo of Getachew Reda (L), leader of the new interim administration in Tigray, and former advisor and spokesman of the Tigray Region. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
File photo of Getachew Reda (L), leader of the new interim administration in Tigray, and former advisor and spokesman of the Tigray Region. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Tigray’s political parties are determined to restore peace, rebuild the war-torn society, and strengthen democracy, but they don’t all share the same vision of how. 

A high-profile peace ceremony, held in Brotherhood Square in Addis Ababa on 23 April, again signified the rapprochement between former foes, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

