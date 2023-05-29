What if Africa tried the Chinese model to eradicate poverty?

Let’s conduct a thought experiment: let’s imagine that the sight of these hordes of beggars haunting our villages and cities becomes so unbearable for our governments in French-speaking Africa that they decide to make the eradication of extreme poverty in their respective countries a top priority.

Let’s imagine that they cannot resort to the usual recipes. No more highly paid “experts” for whom the continent is more an object of curiosity than a territory to be brought into the development era. No more subcontracting the management of poverty to NGO networks whose business model is specifically based on perpetuating this indigence. What would our governments do then?

Ten years ahead of schedule

It is a safe bet that, forced by a sort of pragmatism, many of them would look to the source, the countries that have overcome the scourge of extreme poverty. A quest that would inevitably lead