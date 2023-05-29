our chance

What if Africa tried the Chinese model to eradicate poverty?

By Yann Gwet

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 29, 2023 09:20

© Moroccan employees work in the new Renault factory in Melloussa, 30 km (19 miles) from Tangiers February 9, 2012. French car maker Renault opened a sprawling low-cost Moroccan factory on Thursday, taking aim at strong European demand for no-frills vehicles in a bid to buck the overall decline in the region’s car market. REUTERS/Stringer
Moroccan employees work in the new Renault factory in Melloussa, 30 km (19 miles) from Tangiers February 9, 2012. French car maker Renault opened a sprawling low-cost Moroccan factory on Thursday, taking aim at strong European demand for no-frills vehicles in a bid to buck the overall decline in the region’s car market. REUTERS/Stringer

From 2013 to 2021, nearly 100 million Chinese people broke free from poverty. So it should be possible to restore hope and dignity to millions of Africans, including many young people.

Let’s conduct a thought experiment: let’s imagine that the sight of these hordes of beggars haunting our villages and cities becomes so unbearable for our governments in French-speaking Africa that they decide to make the eradication of extreme poverty in their respective countries a top priority.

Let’s imagine that they cannot resort to the usual recipes. No more highly paid “experts” for whom the continent is more an object of curiosity than a territory to be brought into the development era. No more subcontracting the management of poverty to NGO networks whose business model is specifically based on perpetuating this indigence. What would our governments do then?

Ten years ahead of schedule

It is a safe bet that, forced by a sort of pragmatism, many of them would look to the source, the countries that have overcome the scourge of extreme poverty. A quest that would inevitably lead

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Opinion

© Painting by Yusuf Grillo

unique identity

Nigeria: Can today’s young artists live up to the masters of modern Nigerian art? The 1960s and 70s were an interesting time for Nigerian art. The artists who would become the vanguards of modern art in the country had just complete...
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner in Nigeria’s presidential election

nail biter

Nigeria: Will Tinubu be sworn in on Monday? There is no doubt that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and current president-elect, is a master strategist and natural born winner who has al...
© File photo of pylons that carry electricity from a coal fired power station in Hwange, Zimbabwe. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

unenlightened

Premium badgeSouth Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe: Blackouts to total darkness? To observers, it’s incomprehensible that countries with active perennial waterways – via Zambezi River – teeter on the verge of energy poverty.
© By Damien Glez

pulling all stops

Zimbabwe: A strategic presidential pardon? With less than three months left to the general elections, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to grant clemency to nearly one-fifth o...