In Morocco, KFC confirms its appetite for Africa

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on May 24, 2023 14:51

In Morocco, KFC has announced ten openings to reach 35 outlets by the end of 2023. © KFC MAROC
With 10 new stores announced for 2023, American fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is on schedule for its expansion efforts throughout Morocco.

With a goal of 10 openings and 35 points of sale by the end of the year, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American fried chicken fast-food chain, remains on-schedule with its recently announced roadmap in Morocco. Although KFC is still behind McDonald’s, it continues to outpace Burger King.

