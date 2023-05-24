In Morocco, KFC confirms its appetite for Africa

With a goal of 10 openings and 35 points of sale by the end of the year, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American fried chicken fast-food chain, remains on-schedule with its recently announced roadmap in Morocco. Although KFC is still behind McDonald’s, it continues to outpace Burger King.

