A Malian governmental response was expected. One day after the publication of the UN report on the Moura massacre, Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga appeared on national television to read a statement accusing the UN of a “military plot”. The UN had reported at least 500 dead in an operation by the Malian army and its Russian Wagner group supporters in Moura at the end of March 2022.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In