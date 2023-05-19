creating tension

After Moura report, Malian government accuses UN of ‘espionage’

By Flore Monteau

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 19, 2023 14:16

© An armoured Minusma vehicle on patrol in Timbuktu, 9 December 2021. FLORENT VERGNES/AFP
An armoured Minusma vehicle on patrol in Timbuktu, 9 December 2021. FLORENT VERGNES/AFP

In a statement issued on 13 May, the Malian transitional authorities announced the opening of a judicial investigation into “attacks upon the external security of the state […] and military conspiracy.”

A Malian governmental response was expected. One day after the publication of the UN report on the Moura massacre, Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga appeared on national television to read a statement accusing the UN of a “military plot”. The UN had reported at least 500 dead in an operation by the Malian army and its Russian Wagner group supporters in Moura at the end of March 2022.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Angélique Kidjo (Image TAR)

Coffee With

Angélique Kidjo, an encounter beyond space and time Fresh from winning the prestigious Polar Music Prize, the Benin-born singer tells The Africa Report what motivates her to cross cultural divides in he...
© A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting Russia’s para military mercenaries ‘Wagner Group’ reading : “Wagner Group – Russian knights” on a building’s wall in Belgrade, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)

Cracking down

Premium badgeUS sanctions Wagner commander in Mali in latest crackdown on Russian mercenary operations in Africa The US government slapped new sanctions on Russia’s Wagner Group on 25 May, putting African nations on notice that working with the Kremlin-linked mer...
© Liberia’s NEC civic & voter education agents informing eligible voters in their communities to register using Liberia’s 1st Biometric Voter Registration system on 18 March 2023 (photo: twitter)

checks & balances

Premium badgeLiberia ends voter registration amid cases of voter trucking and irregularities  The national elections commission ended its voter registration on 11 May for the general election scheduled for 10 October. But the process was not wi...
© Ani Kayode Somtochukwu author of ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’

revolutionary literature

Premium badgeNigeria: Cassava Republic presents ‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’ Twice a month, we bring you an excerpt from a book to be published by the Nigeria-based Cassava Republic, a renowned publisher on the continent, leadi...