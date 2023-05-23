'walk the talk'

Egypt’s Catch-22: To devalue the currency or not?

By The Africa Report,

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 23, 2023 07:29

© Egyptian pounds and US dollars banknotes. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Egyptian pounds and US dollars banknotes. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Egypt is facing a balancing act on whether to devalue, float or keep its pound’s exchange rate steady as the country grapples with an incessant foreign currency crisis that threatens to throw its economy further into the abyss.

The North African country is under pressure to stick to the terms of a $3bn, 46-month financial support package signed in December with the IMF, which included a commitment to shift to a flexible exchange rate regime.

However, despite three rounds of devaluations, which saw the pound lose half of its value against the US dollar since March 2022, Egypt still seems to be supporting its embattled currency amid fears that a floating currency could lead to a free fall that Egyptians can hardly bear.

Possibility to avoid further devaluation?

Egypt’s resources to avert a further slide in the pound’s value look thin as it struggles to generate much-needed foreign currency, with the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war taking its toll.

Remittances by foreign-based Egyptians, one of the country’s main sources of hard currency, fell to $12bn in the second half of last year; a 22.6% decrease compared

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Tanger Alliance’s TC3 Terminal at Tanger Med

undeniable asset

Premium badgeMorocco: New phase of development to boost economic growth The recent slowdown of economic growth in Morocco has spurred a change of tack by the government – which means a pivot towards courting the private se...
Sasol in Secunda

AHEAD OF THE CURVE? 

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Sasol debt plans improve long-term sustainability Sasol will not have material debt maturities until 2026 – giving the company breathing room amidst a high interest rates environment, says ratings age...
© Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Chewing Gum and Walking

Premium badgeKenya Airways-South Africa JV is step towards pan-African airline, says CEO Kilavuka National airlines in Kenya and South Africa can make progress towards their plan for a pan-African airline while the search for new investors in Kenya...
The Ivorian headquarters of the pan-African bank Ecobank in Abidjan on 18 September 2017. © SIA KAMBOU/AFP

digital evolution

Premium badge‘Mobile banking is our future’, says Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori Ecobank’s future lies in digital payments – a strategy that challenges the traditional commercial banking business, but consolidates growth, the bank ...