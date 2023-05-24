harsh consequences

Egypt: Farmers bear brunt of climate change and dam project

By Abir Sorour

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 24, 2023 15:28

© Farmers harvest wheat to increase local production of wheat and compensate for the shortage of wheat in Egypt. April 28, 2023. (Photo by Mahmoud Elkhwas / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)
Farmers harvest wheat to increase local production of wheat and compensate for the shortage of wheat in Egypt. April 28, 2023. (Photo by Mahmoud Elkhwas / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

The Egyptian government has included small-scale farmers in its fight to counter the food crisis as it tries to feed over 100 million people amid a worsening economic situation. But many of these farmers are crippled by the already-felt water shortage effects from climate change, Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD), and rising costs of farming products.

In recent years, the Egyptian government has often blamed food crises, price hikes, and the lack of certain products on farmers and traders while ignoring macro policies such as the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Instead, it focuses its efforts on removing subsidies from fuel products, continues to borrow from international partners, and steams ahead with building its new cities.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

In this file picture dated October 6, 2021, Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha speaks on his smart phone in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

new dynamic

Libya sees tentative signs of progress in search of peace Oil-rich but war-scarred Libya has for years been ruled by two rival governments, but now some analysts see faint signs of progress toward reconciliat...
African Union holds annual heads of state and government summit

Everywhere but nowhere

Premium badgeHow Buhari’s foreign trips failed to boost FDI  President Muhammadu Buhari is one of Nigeria’s most travelled presidents, having visited 43 countries – some more than once – in search of foreign dir...
© Nigerian ‘cults’ originated here, in Benin City, and have morphed into global organised crime groups. (A street in Benin City, capital of Edo State, southern Nigeria. (Joseph Egabor8/Photo12/Alamy)

taboo subject

Nigeria: Tracing the rise of ‘cult’ groups to an ‘African Mafia’ From Benin City, Nigeria, to Palermo, Marseille, and beyond: Nigerian criminal groups have succeeded in developing their trafficking activities in Afr...
© Granulated white sugar is seen in this picture illustration taken December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/Illustration

conspired to steal

Kenya: Unfit for consumption, government officials to blame for sale of tainted sugar to public Kenyan authorities have suspended 27 government officials, accusing them of releasing into the market around 1,000tn of brown sugar worth KSh20m ($145...