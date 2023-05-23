pension pot

Zambia uses pension funds to shore up debt-stressed economy  

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 23, 2023 10:26

A man displays a 50,000 Kwacha note in Lusaka REUTERS/Mackson
A man displays a 50,000 Kwacha note in Lusaka REUTERS/Mackson

In Zambia, contributors to the fund seek to claim up to 20% of their total pension payout early, in a move hoped to stimulate the economy.

Facing the brutal effects of prolonged debt restructuring – which has depressed liquidity and increased the economic burden for its citizens – Zambia will, for the first time, allow eligible contributors of a government-owned pension fund to partially access pension savings before retirement in an effort to boost the economy.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Egyptian pounds and US dollars banknotes. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

'walk the talk'

Premium badgeEgypt’s Catch-22: To devalue the currency or not? Egypt is facing a balancing act on whether to devalue, float or keep its pound’s exchange rate steady as the country grapples with an incessant foreig...
Félix Tshisekedi speaks with Albert Zeufack (left), World Bank country director for the DRC, at the AU compound on 17 March 2023.

changes and consequences

Premium badgeDRC: Why Félix Tshisekedi has upset the World Bank The DRC’s Social Fund has been dissolved by presidential order. Justified by a desire to “channel institutional action for greater efficiency,” the de...
© One of the storage tanks at the Dangote refinery (photo taken June 2021/NN)

finally here

Premium badgeNigeria: 5 reasons why the Dangote refinery is a big deal Building efficient refineries has been at the heart of debates over energy, forex and fiscal policy in Nigeria for the last 50 years, but finally, Ali...
Senegalese fans during the 2021 African Cup of Nations (CAN) final between Senegal and Egypt at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, 6 February 2022. ©Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP

new player

Premium badgeSenegal enters race to host CAN 2027 The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had initially announced that six countries were candidates to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations, which ...