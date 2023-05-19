Why Ethiopia’s Abiy opts for neutrality in Sudan’s war of the generals

Al-Fashaga is a fertile region on the Sudan–Ethiopia border and has been contested by the two countries for decades, though a simmering dispute only occasionally boiled over. Abiy was responding to reports by Sudanese news outlets that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) had repulsed an Ethiopian attack around Al-Fashaga.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In