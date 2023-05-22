Cameroon: A public appearance for the very discreet Eran Moas

Unknown to the vast majority of Cameroonians, Israeli Eran Moas had no difficulty blending into the background of the Yaoundé military hospital on 13 May, despite the presence of half a dozen plainclothes bodyguards at his side.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In