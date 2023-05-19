Senegal enters race to host CAN 2027

A few days later, on 3 May, African football learned that the contenders’ list was growing with the entry of another serious candidate: Senegal.

Support from Macky Sall

Amadou Ba, who is both prime minister and sports minister, personally announced his country’s candidacy. The former MP added that the state and the Fédération sénégalaise de football (FSF), chaired by Augustin Senghor, would deepen discussions on the specifications defined by CAF to host the competition, but also – and above all – that the project had been validated by President Macky Sall.

“I confirm the willingness expressed by the authorities to apply to host CAN 2027. The services of the sports ministry and the federation are currently working on this bid, in particular, to obtain all the government guarantees,” Augustin Senghor said.

Shortage of stadiums

Senegal, which has a long list of successes – it won the 2022