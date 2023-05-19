Senegal enters race to host CAN 2027

A few days later, on 3 May, African football learned that the contenders’ list was growing with the entry of another serious candidate: Senegal.
Support from Macky Sall
Amadou Ba, who is both prime minister and sports minister, personally announced his country’s candidacy. The former MP added that the state and the Fédération sénégalaise de football (FSF), chaired by Augustin Senghor, would deepen discussions on the specifications defined by CAF to host the competition, but also – and above all – that the project had been validated by President Macky Sall.
“I confirm the willingness expressed by the authorities to apply to host CAN 2027. The services of the sports ministry and the federation are currently working on this bid, in particular, to obtain all the government guarantees,” Augustin Senghor said.
Shortage of stadiums
Senegal, which has a long list of successes – it won the 2022
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In