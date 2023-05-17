Nigeria: Will Emefiele survive Tinubu’s broom? 

After taking a failed shot at the presidency and implementing a currency redesign policy that almost cost the ruling party electoral victory, the question on the lips of many Nigerians is ‘What will become of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, once Bola Tinubu is inaugurated?’
Emefiele has faced several accusations during his seven-year term, including aggravating Nigeria’s Forex crisis, which led companies like Emirates Airlines to leave the country. Critics argue that he sacrificed the central bank’s autonomy for political reasons, resulting in scarce Forex and a widening gap between the official and black market exchange rates.
