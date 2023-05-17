end game

Nigeria: Will Emefiele survive Tinubu’s broom? 

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on May 17, 2023 15:22

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja
Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja, Nigeria January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The recent victory of Bola Tinubu raises questions about the future of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who has been at the center of numerous controversies.

After taking a failed shot at the presidency and implementing a currency redesign policy that almost cost the ruling party electoral victory, the question on the lips of many Nigerians is ‘What will become of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, once Bola Tinubu is inaugurated?’ 

Emefiele has faced several accusations during his seven-year term, including aggravating Nigeria’s Forex crisis, which led companies like Emirates Airlines to leave the country. Critics argue that he sacrificed the central bank’s autonomy for political reasons, resulting in scarce Forex and a widening gap between the official and black market exchange rates.

