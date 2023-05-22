Uganda: Kampala’s potholes, emblematic of its politics

Officials from the city administration say potholes in the capital measure 25,000 square metres. The road network of Kampala totals 2,100km but only 654km are tarmacked. And more than half of those are in bad shape.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In