DRC: Why Félix Tshisekedi has upset the World Bank

The World Bank (WB) learned from the Congolese press that the DRC Social Fund (FSRDC) had been dissolved and liquidated by DRC president Félix Tshisekedi. The entity, created by decree in 2002, is financed by international partners, including the World Bank, to implement development projects.

According to a presidential order, which was broadcast on Congolese national radio and television (RTNC) station in early May, all tangible and intangible assets, as well as obligations and responsibilities of the fund, were transferred to the state.

In the process, the organisation was replaced by a public body with the same name, which was merged with the Cellule d’Appui au Programme d’Urgence Intégré de Développement Communautaire (CAPUIDC) – whose mission is to coordinate the urgent actions and initiatives of the Head of State. The new entity born of this merger will be headed by the former