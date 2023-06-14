Stanislas Zézé, the West African face of financial rating

There is no time to rest when you’re running at the pace of the growth of your agency, Bloomfield Investment Corporation (BIC). Stanislas Zézé, founder of the first rating agency in West Africa, inaugurated the seventh edition of the Côte d’Ivoire Country Risk Conference (CRC) in front of political and business personalities on 4 May in Abidjan. He was the centre of all the attention during the event , which is “important for Côte d’Ivoire”, in the words of Adama Coulibaly, the Ivorian minister of the economy.

He then flew to Lomé, the Togolese capital, before heading to Conakry, Guinea, with the same objective: to discover opportunities.