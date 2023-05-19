Midas Touch

South Africa: Lexington, Harmony, Mark Creasy bet on shallow Wits gold

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 19, 2023 04:00

Gold bullion coins known as Krugerrands are pictured in the mint where they are manufactured in Midrand outside Johannesburg © Gold bullion coins, also known as Krugerrands. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gold bullion coins, also known as Krugerrands. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

US junior miner Lexington Gold, Harmony Gold and billionaire Australian explorer Mark Creasy are betting that the remaining potential of the Witwatersrand gold fields has been overlooked as mining majors turn away from South Africa.

Lexington on 15 May agreed to buy 76% of White Rivers Exploration, which was set up by Creasy in 2002. The company will pay up to £6.4m ($79m) through new common shares in Lexington Gold, and £300,000 ($371,963) via a subordinated loan to White Rivers. The acquisition is conditional on share subscription and loan agreements, along with approval from Lexington’s shareholders.

Mining exploration in South Africa has declined in recent years due to factors such as concern over the reliability of power supply, and lack of an efficient online cadastral system. The Witwatersrand basin is still the world’s largest gold resource, but according to Minerals Council

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

money matters

Premium badgeAfrican Debt: Three proposals to reform the SDR system Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), shares insights on new proposa...
© Tanger Alliance’s TC3 Terminal at Tanger Med

undeniable asset

Premium badgeMorocco: New phase of development to boost economic growth The recent slowdown of economic growth in Morocco has spurred a change of tack by the government – which means a pivot towards courting the private se...
Sasol in Secunda

AHEAD OF THE CURVE? 

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Sasol debt plans improve long-term sustainability Sasol will not have material debt maturities until 2026 – giving the company breathing room amidst a high interest rates environment, says ratings age...