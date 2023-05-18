disillusionment

Kenya: Ruto’s new proposals on tax increase cause uproar among hustlers

By Victor Abuso

Posted on May 18, 2023 08:25

© Kenya’s President William Ruto looks on during an interview at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)
Kenya’s President William Ruto looks on during an interview at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Despite President William Ruto’s campaign promises of lowering the high cost of living among the poor – the ‘hustlers’ as he refers to them – his latest proposal of increased taxes could further distance him from struggling Kenyans. 

Kenyans are apprehensive of a new plan to increase taxes after Ruto sent new Finance Bill proposals to Parliament. His Kenya Kwanza coalition has a slight majority in both the National Assembly and Senate.

READ MORE Kenya: Kimani Ichung’wah slated to spearhead Ruto’s agenda in Parliament

Ruto has defended the proposal saying the amendments are aimed at increasing government revenues to help the country develop and revive the ailing economy.

“We don’t intend to punish Kenyans. We want to create employment opportunities for the youths, through the amendments,” he said during a media roundtable.

More Politics

Moussa Faki Mahamat (1st L), Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), and Azali Assoumani (C), Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Comoros’ President look at a photo exhibition during the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on May 25, 2023.

new cold war?

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Uni...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. (RSF screen grab via Twitter/Reuters)

regional spectators

Premium badgeSudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst The fighting continues in Sudan, where generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, have been in open conflict since 15 April. ...
© Producer and cameraman for Somalia’s controversial ‘Arday’ TV series, Ahmed Farah.

in the cross hairs

Premium badgeSomalia: New TV series ‘Arday’ draws ire for ‘violating’ Islamic values There has been a lot of public criticism and outcry about the television show Arday (student in Somali) – a number of civil society organisations hav...