Electricity generation is meant to be a feat of simple engineering, though requiring substantial investment. Moreover, for countries that have eternally survived on high-end agriculture, deep mining and heavy industry, how is it that they find themselves in such a dire electricity deficiency?
It boils down to three factors: poor planning, corruption and despicable national governance.
Eskom errors
Take for instance South Africa, whose economic growth trajectory is globally acclaimed. It is inconceivable that local energy experts would have failed to accurately predict exponential demand for electricity. Eskom is one of the largest and oldest electricity companies in Southern Africa, with seven power generation entities under its tutelage.
The mere fact that it is a public utility in a country where high-level corruption is concomitant with public expenditure, explains why a $52bn company
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In