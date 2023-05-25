rigid regulation

Ghana needs stricter regulation and technology to fight off gold-smuggling hub tag

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on May 25, 2023 08:24

© File photo of an artisanal miner climbing out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)
‘The State of the Illicit Economy’ report, presented at the AfCFTA Business Forum in Cape Town, South Africa last month by OriginAll, a company that collects data to contribute to increased levels of accountability, highlighted the threats Ghana’s booming illegal small-scale mining trade poses to national security and how it fuels gold smuggling.

“Illicit annual exports from extractive industries in Africa account for at least $31bn to $98bn… As this dirty money lines the pockets of malevolent actors, from armed groups, disruptive structures to terrorist organisations and even rogue states, illicit flows can evolve into global threats to peace and security,” according to the report.

Building on the Munich security conference’s observations, the report identifies political interference, conflicts, and lax border controls as enablers of illicit trade.

Ghana, like many of its neighbours, has a small-scale mining sector that is governed by lax regulations and law enforcement struggling to keep up with the complex operations.

In this environment, undocumented people can own stakes in local mines or operate illegal gold purchasing and smuggling rings without being officially identified.

With the backing of strong political or security

