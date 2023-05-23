South Africa probes ‘Gold Mafia’: Another wild goose chase?

“It’s laughable to think South Africa’s Hawks (police investigators) can prosecute sophisticated money launderers that have tentacles stretching from Johannesburg to Mauritius to Switzerland to Dubai,” analyst Yasin Kakande, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates and has had brushes with its courts, tells The Africa Report.
‘Sensitive’ probe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa allayed concerns this week when he told parliament that authorities are launching an investigation into claims that the so-called Gold Mafia bribed key employees in South Africa’s major banks in order to turn a blind eye as they exported illicit money out of South Africa.
“We are committed to preserving the integrity of our financial system in the interests of the broader economy and ordinary citizens,” Ramaphosa told lawmakers on Thursday, adding that the sensitive probe is at “inquiry stage”.
