Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghanaian minister pushing for more women, rural folk to be digital savvy

“I’ve always been curious, and a lifelong learner; I’m interested in learning new things, and always accept a challenge,” she says, smiling, placing her gold glitter manicured hands in her lap. It’s a theme throughout this interview with The Africa Report, as she speaks of her rise to the cabinet in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

As a lawyer, she had been appointed to the board of Ghana Telecom in 2004, which opened doors in the telecommunications industry. After being made managing director of the second national operator, which is also a telecom.

She worked to get a masters’ degree in Peace and Security and had to take a module in cybersecurity.

“I was so terrified, because it had never occurred to me how many dangers there were online until we took that course. I didn’t know then that a few years on, I’d be appointed as minister in charge of setting up Ghana’s