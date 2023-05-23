postponed twice

Morocco: When will there be a Negev Forum in 2023?

By

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 23, 2023 10:22

© US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the State Department in Washington, March 20, 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the State Department in Washington, March 20, 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP

The Abrahamic Accords are well underway, but meetings to further its objectives have been lacking. Will there be a Negev Forum in 2023?

Initially scheduled for March 2023 in Morocco, the second edition of this summit of the signatory countries of the Abrahamic Accords continues to be postponed. Today, nothing is certain: neither the place envisaged nor even the name of the summit.

