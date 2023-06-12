Tax Smarter

Zambia needs better mining tax collection to make debts sustainable, IGC says

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 12, 2023 04:00

© Chibuluma copper mine, in the Zambian copperbelt region. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Chibuluma copper mine, in the Zambian copperbelt region. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Zambia needs to improve tax collection and ensure the mining industry operates for the overall benefit of the economy to achieve sustainable debt levels, according to economists at the International Growth Centre (IGC).

The roots of Zambia’s need for debt restructuring lie in low tax collection, as the only alternative for the government to bridge the budget deficit is borrowing, says Twivwe Siwale, an IGC economist and a former tax inspector in Zambia.  The IGC is carrying out research on tax for the Zambian government to use in formulating policy. 

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Petrofac Petrofac headquarters in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. ©Petrofac

strategic challenge

After withdrawal of TotalEnergies, Algeria turns to Petrofac for its Arzew project Selected by Sonatrach to build the petrochemicals site, Petrofac already has a presence in Algeria. In 2021, the British oil and gas group was convict...
© German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Kenyan President William Ruto during a news conference in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2023. REUTERS

signed up

Kenya-EU trade deal cements Europe’s position as Nairobi’s biggest market The European Union and Kenya signed a trade deal Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa in the face of competition...
© Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, secretary general of the presidency. AFP

slippery slope

Cameroon freezes $44.8m pipeline agreement between SNH and Savannah Energy The first annual meeting of the board of directors of Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SHN) was held on 13 June, where the initial purchase deal o...
altonapic © Field technicians at Monte Muambe in Mozambique prepare to lay cut lines for a ground geophysical survey. Photo supplied.

Medium Rare

Premium badgeMozambique, Altona explore regional rare-earths processing facility London-listed Altona Rare Earths and Mozambique’s government are exploring the possibility of developing a rare-earths processing facility as the regi...