The roots of Zambia’s need for debt restructuring lie in low tax collection, as the only alternative for the government to bridge the budget deficit is borrowing, says Twivwe Siwale, an IGC economist and a former tax inspector in Zambia. The IGC is carrying out research on tax for the Zambian government to use in formulating policy.

