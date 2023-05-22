Sudan: Fighting rages in Khartoum as truce deadline nears

Why Ethiopia’s Abiy opts for neutrality in Sudan’s war of the generals

Lifeline

Despite the previously breached truces, war-weary civilians clung to hope that the upcoming ceasefire would hold, allowing desperately needed aid to bolster the dwindling supplies of food, medicine and other vital resources.

For residents like Khaled Saleh, who lives in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman across the Nile, the latest truce pledges are a lifeline.

“With a ceasefire, running water can be restored and I will finally be able to see a doctor because I am supposed to see one regularly for my diabetes and high blood pressure,” he told AFP.