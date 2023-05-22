power struggle

Sudan: Fighting rages in Khartoum as truce deadline nears

By AFP

Posted on May 22, 2023 14:35

© A Sudanese army armoured vehicle is stationed in southern Khartoum on May 21, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between two rival generals. – Residents of Sudan’s capital again awoke to heavy clashes on May 21 morning just hours after rival generals agreed to an upcoming one-week ceasefire amid ongoing talks in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by – / AFP)
A Sudanese army armoured vehicle is stationed in southern Khartoum on May 21, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between two rival generals. – Residents of Sudan’s capital again awoke to heavy clashes on May 21 morning just hours after rival generals agreed to an upcoming one-week ceasefire amid ongoing talks in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by – / AFP)

Gunfire and explosions again rocked Sudan’s capital Monday, hours before a one-week humanitarian ceasefire was due to take effect after a series of previous truce deals were all violated.

The US and Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the ceasefire agreed between the rival camps would take effect at 9:45 PM (1945 GMT) Monday to enable humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Desperate residents voiced hopes that the new agreement will stem the brutal warfare that has shaken the capital Khartoum and other parts of the impoverished country. Fighting erupted on 15 April between the army, led by Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemeti).
READ MORE Why Ethiopia’s Abiy opts for neutrality in Sudan’s war of the generals
The two sides on Sunday affirmed that they would respect the ceasefire, which was welcomed by the United Nations, African Union, and East African bloc IGAD.But for the 37th consecutive day, the capital of five million awoke to the sound of air strikes and anti-aircraft fire, said witnesses, as the city endures sweltering heat and only intermittent water and power supplies.”Fighter jets are bombing our neighbourhood,” Khartoum resident Mahmoud Salah el-Din told AFP. “We have seen no sign that the Rapid Support Forces are preparing to withdraw from the streets.”Around 1,000 people have been killed and more than a million displaced in the more than five weeks of violence that have plunged the already poverty-stricken country deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Lifeline

Despite the previously breached truces, war-weary civilians clung to hope that the upcoming ceasefire would hold, allowing desperately needed aid to bolster the dwindling supplies of food, medicine and other vital resources.

For residents like Khaled Saleh, who lives in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman across the Nile, the latest truce pledges are a lifeline.

“With a ceasefire, running water can be restored and I will finally be able to see a doctor because I am supposed to see one regularly for my diabetes and high blood pressure,” he told AFP.

READ MORE US hints at sanctions on Burhan and Hemeti if Sudan peace talks falter

Medics have repeatedly warned that the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse in Khartoum and elsewhere, particularly the western Darfur region that has been wracked by decades of deadly conflict.

The joint US-Saudi statement sought to assure that this ceasefire would be respected, saying it was “signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism”.

The UN’s envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes was due to brief the Security Council on the situation in the country on Monday evening.

Burhan and Daglo in October 2021 jointly staged a coup that ousted a civilian government, derailing a fragile transition to democracy put in place after the 2019 overthrow of former autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

But they later fell out in a bitter power struggle that erupted into violence, with the most recent bone of contention being the integration of the RSF into the regular army.

In the latest move, Burhan on Friday formally sacked Daglo from his position as his deputy on the Sovereign Council instated after the 2021 coup.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

© Members of the Ethiopian diaspora, the largest outside of Ethiopia in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

People power

America’s African diaspora: An unmatched advantage in the soft power competition for influence The soft power competition for political and business influence in Africa has never been so fierce.
© Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (L) took tour of 6th & 7th street, Kampala, to look at potholes in the capital (Photo: Twitter/@KCCAUG)

POTHOLES CAPITAL

Premium badgeUganda: Kampala’s potholes, emblematic of its politics If there is a feature that sums up Kampala, the capital, it is the potholes. The city – the heartbeat of Uganda’s economic development – has never vot...
© Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right). Mandel NGAN and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP

foreign relations

Africa – Ukraine: Behind the scenes of an African mediation attempt South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso […] and the list goes on. ...
Félix Tshisekedi speaks with Albert Zeufack (left), World Bank country director for the DRC, at the AU compound on 17 March 2023.

changes and consequences

Premium badgeDRC: Why Félix Tshisekedi has upset the World Bank The DRC’s Social Fund has been dissolved by presidential order. Justified by a desire to “channel institutional action for greater efficiency,” the de...