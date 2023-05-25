Chemical and energy company, Sasol – whose operations have been beset by production challenges – has also published an update showing moderate improvements and highlighting some persistent macroeconomic risks.

The Sandton-headquartered global integrated chemicals and energy company has refinanced existing banking facilities into a $2.9bn new facility comprising a $1.9bn revolving credit facility (RCF) and a $982m term loan facility.

The RCF and the term loan facility have a five-year maturity and come with two extension options of one year each. T he listed company says the transaction was initially pitched at $2.5bn, but was subsequently raised to $2.9bn because of syndication oversubscription, with 14 banks making commitments.

Furthermore, Sasol embarked on a $1bn notes issue which closed on 3 May, with an 8.7% interest rate attached and a 2029 maturity. Sasol says the issuance was