Sudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on May 26, 2023 08:22

RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. (RSF screen grab via Twitter/Reuters)

The fighting continues in Sudan, where generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemeti’, have been in open conflict since 15 April. Talks between the two factions were initiated in Saudi Arabia, while several other mediation attempts have emerged under the African Union and even Egyptian leadership.

What are the interests of the various players involved, as the shadow cast by Russia and the influence exerted by the United States have come under scrutiny? Roland Marchal, a researcher at the Paris-based National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and a French specialist on Sudan, speaks on whether Sudan’s internal conflict could become a regional crisis.

Sudan’s internal conflict has now been going on for over a month. Can you describe the gulf that separates the two generals, Burhan and Hemeti?

Roland Marchal: The Sudanese army led by Burhan is closely connected to the former regime of Omar al-Bashir. Within these forces, we are seeing an upsurge of nostalgic supporters of the former president who want to regain power, as well as Islamic extremists. On the other side, we have Hemeti’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is primarily a network of businesses, with various companies

